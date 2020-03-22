If you’ve been wondering why there are rainbows popping up in windows around the Burnham-On-Sea area, here’s the reason why.

With social distancing and lots of places closing due to Coronavirus, children are connecting with each other by painting colourful rainbows and putting them in their windows for others to see. Children have got involved and Priory Court nursing home in Burnham-On-Sea.

It is thought the rainbow trend began in Italy, but has rapidly caught on in other countries including the US, Canada, Spain and now the UK.

Lots of rainbows have been shared on social media, with one social media group called Chase the Rainbow set up.

It invites: “Create a rainbow picture to display in your window so that children can go rainbow spotting whilst out for walks.”

The aim is to give children’s art a purpose during the Coronavirus outbreak, creating bright and colourful artwork.