Burnham-On-Sea Library is set to hold Christmas-themed craft and games sessions for children on Saturday 18th December.

The ‘Christmas Bonanza’ event at the library in Princess Street promises an hour of fun suitable for all ages.

“There will be Christmas themed crafts, games and activities for all – some activities are more suited for 5+ years,” says a Burnham Library spokeswoman.

Session 1 will be held from 10:00-11:00am on Saturday 18th December; and Session 2 from: 12:00pm-1:00pm on Saturday 18th December.

The cost will be just £1.00 per child. Booking is required via the Facebook page ‘Somerset Libraries Burnham-on-Sea’ or by calling 0300 123 2224, or emailing bhmlib@somerset.gov.uk or in person at Burnham Library. Children will remain the responsibility of the parent or guardian during the event.