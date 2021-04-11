Burnham-On-Sea library is welcoming customers back into its library building again from today (Monday, 12th April) as part of the easing of lockdown restrictions.

Normal opening hours will resume, along with browsing of books and collection of reservations.

Covid secure measures will still be in place, and charges will still apply to some other items including DVDs and Talking Books.

Somerset County Council says that for some members, this will be the first time they have used their local library in a while. To check if memberships are still active then use the simple ‘membership checker’ service on www.somersetlibraries.co.uk or pop into Burnham-On-Sea Library where staff will be happy to help or phone 0300 123 2224.

The opening hours at Burnham are:

Monday 10am to 5pm

Tuesday 10am to 5pm

Wednesday 10am to 1pm

Thursday 10am to 5pm

Friday 10am to 5pm

Saturday 10am to 1pm

The opening comes as the library service is getting ready to launch a series of events and activities over the coming months.

“If you are a parent of a lockdown baby, or just want to chat to other parents, you can join an informal online ‘Reading Friends’ discussion groups to get tips on what to read for yourself, for your child or even just to share your experiences of parenting during lockdown,” says a spokesman.

“For anyone struggling with IT at home, free internet access is available in every library, and if you need to print something, you can make use of Wi-Fi printing service.”

“Send your documents to print from home and collect at your convenience. Library computers are also available for essential users, but you may need to pre-book a time slot in advance.”

“Jobseekers and people wanting to develop new skills for employment can borrow an internet-ready tablet which is pre-loaded with a range of useful links, information and support. You can keep the device for up to six weeks and make use of it to search for jobs, write applications and get top tips for virtual interviews. ”

“You don’t need to be a member of Somerset Libraries to access events and/or online activities, but if you do join the library you’ll get free access to 1000’s of e-Newspapers, e-Magazines, e-Audio and e-Books, as well as being able to borrow up to 20 books, DVD’s and Talking books at a time.”

Joining the library online has been made quick and easy at www.somersetlibraries.co.uk