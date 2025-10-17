Burnham lifeboats launched in night search for missing person at Brean

Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards and lifeboat crews were called into action on Thursday evening (October 16th) following reports of a missing person in the Brean and Weston-super-Mare area.

Milford Haven Coastguard control tasked Burnham RNLI at 7.50pm, prompting the swift launch of the town’s Atlantic 85 lifeboat Doris Day and Brian, followed closely by the D class lifeboat Burnham Reach.

The launch took place around three hours before low tide, with the D class lifeboat offering capability to search closer to shore in shallow water conditions.

Weston-super-Mare’s D class lifeboat was also paged, and crews conducted coordinated searches along the coastline from Brean Down towards Birnbeck Island.

After a thorough search effort, all lifeboat crews were stood down when police onshore confirmed the missing person had been found safe and well.

Both Burnham lifeboats returned to the town’s slipway for recovery, wash-down, and refuelling by the shore crew team.

Duty Launch Authority Nigel Morton said: “Having been tasked by the Coastguard Co-ordination centre to assist in the search for a missing person in the vicinity of Brean Down, we launched both our Atlantic 85 and D class.”

”The Atlantic has the better wide area search ability, and the D is able to get closer inshore. Both boats together give us more crew for the visual search which is always essential. In this case, as always, it was good to hear that the missing individual was safely located.”