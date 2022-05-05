Burnham-On-Sea and District Lions Club, together with the Somerset Prostate Support Association, are organising a Prostate Cancer Testing event in Berrow on Saturday (May 7th).

The event will be held from 10am-4pm at the village hall. Testing will be available to all men aged from 40+ free of charge.

“All testing will be performed by experienced professional medical practitioners and all test results are confidential,” says a spokesman.

“The Lions initially sponsored the event for 150 appointments but due to a high demand we have increased this to 250 and currently there are only 13 appointments left.”

“Also on the day we will be providing information from our Diabetes support group and our Message in a Bottle incentive.”

You can book your tests by going online on https://spsa.mypsatests.org.uk and then follow the instructions.

“When Burnham Lions Club were approached by the S.P.S.A. to sponsor the event we were very pleased to be able to support the event as the need for the testing for Prostate Cancer is very important with about 40,000 men being diagnosed with Prostate Cancer annually, resulting in about 10,000 deaths.”