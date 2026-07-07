Burnham-On-Sea man prepares for 1,400 mile drive to Ukraine on aid supplies mission

A Burnham-On-Sea man is preparing to drive a car packed with vital supplies to war‑torn Ukraine as part of the latest humanitarian convoy organised by UK charity Pick-ups for Peace.

Richard Bigwood will make the 1,400‑mile journey this month, marking his second time taking part in the charity’s missions. The organisation, which began as a Scottish farming initiative, has now completed 28 convoys and delivered around 300 vehicles to Ukraine.

Richard explains that each vehicle is filled with aid requested directly by Ukrainian organisations, with past deliveries including generators, wheelchairs, walkers, blankets and tools.

“The last trip we took down, we took a minibus and inside were generators, wheelchairs, walkers, blankets,” he said. “There’s specific things they’re asking for this time.”

Pick-ups for Peace has provided Richard with a new list of urgently needed items, including generators, spare tyres and filters for pickup trucks, mechanics’ tools, first aid kits, tarpaulins, ratchet straps, spades, empty diesel cans and chainsaws. He is appealing for donations of equipment or funds to help purchase the supplies.

Richard, pictured, will travel as part of a wider group of volunteers, though each vehicle makes the journey independently before meeting in Poland.

From there, the convoy enters Ukraine under police escort. “It is very intense,” he says. “You drive straight through with the police car in front. It’s very worthwhile and the gratitude of the people there when we arrive is humbling. Really appreciated.”

He describes the impact of the aid as immediate and life‑changing. During his last trip, a walker delivered was used to help an elderly woman who had been walking along a road with the support of an old chair.

Volunteers stopped and gave her one of the walkers Richard had transported. “That to me is life changing,” he said. “That simple little thing meant so much to me.”

Pick-ups for Peace estimates that every vehicle donated saves at least ten lives. Richard is undertaking the mission alongside members of the Rington Vale Rotary Club, with support from local businesses.

He says the cost of each trip is around £3,500, covering fuel, channel tunnel crossings and flights home. The vehicle itself remains in Ukraine.

Richard hopes residents will come forward with donations of equipment or financial support. “If I receive money, I will use it to be supplies,” he said. “If I get more than needed, it will go towards a follow-on trip in September as well. I’ve spent my whole life building businesses, I want to give a bit back now.”

Anyone wishing to help can contact Richard can leave their details with Somerset Leisure on 01278 751055, where staff will pass messages on to him.