Burnham Mayor joins church’s celebrations of 8th anniversary of dementia friendly services

A special celebration was held at St Andrew’s Church in Burnham-On-Sea this week to mark the 8th anniversary of its monthly dementia-friendly service, known as ‘3rd Thursday’.

The event, held on Thursday afternoon (October 16th), welcomed Burnham and Highbridge Mayor Cllr Mike Facey, who joined the congregation for the annual Autumn celebration.

The Mayor chatted warmly with attendees and was invited to cut a special birthday cake to mark the occasion.

Reverend Sharon Eldergill, Associate Vicar of St Andrew’s, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are delighted to have celebrated the 8th anniversary of 3rd Thursday, our monthly afternoon service which is open to all and dementia friendly. It’s held on each third Thursday of the month at 2.30pm in St Andrew’s Church.”

She added: “3rd Thursday began in 2017 with a vision for a service that is both dementia friendly and accessible to everyone, whatever their age or abilities. It includes familiar hymns and prayers, a thought for the day, and a shared community high tea of sandwiches, cake and a hot drink.”

The service is designed to be welcoming and inclusive, helping to build a strong sense of community among attendees. Reverend Sharon described it as “feeding Body and Soul.”

The church holds a special celebration service each Autumn, and this year’s event was made extra special by the Mayor’s visit.