Burnham-On-Sea’s Mayor has praised a group of volunteers who organised a Christmas Day lunch for 30 local people who would have been alone on the big day.

The group of a dozen residents came together to prepare and cook a community Christmas lunch at Burnham’s St Andrews Church Hall on Wednesday.

Mayor and Mayoress Andy Brewer and Lorna Brewer visited the group, along with Town Crier Alistair Murray, to give them support during a Christmas Day tour of the town’s nursing homes and Burnham Hospital.

Lunch organisers Marion Hance and Carolanne Palmer thanked local businesses and residents for their donations that enabled it to happen.

“It’s always so sad to hear about people being alone on Christmas Day when everyone else is celebrating, so we decided to hold a community lunch just for them — it’s the fifth year we’ve done this,” Marion told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“We were so pleased to have the support of a big group of volunteers who gave up their Christmas Day to get involved, some who were preparing the meal from 6.30am.”

The 30 people who came along enjoyed a full roast lunch with all the trimmings plus Christmas pudding.

She said support from local businesses had been “wonderful,” thanking Asda, Cafe Aroma, Chatterbox Cafe, Burnham Lions, Gardiner-Whites, Sanders Garden Centre and those who gave anonymous donations.

The Mayor added: “It was humbling to see this happening in our community and it’s great that such a large group of committed volunteers helped out on Christmas Day. It was also wonderful to see the support of local businesses for this too. This was community at its very best.”