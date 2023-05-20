The boss of one of a growing Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge mental health charity has this week called on PM Riski Sunak to urgently copy America in pushing for a ban on ‘sinisterly addictive’ social media apps for kids.

Dawn Carey, CEO of Burnham and Highbridge charity In Charley’s Memory, says charities such as hers are struggling under the “earthquake” of mental health disorders among the young.

Amid many factors, she says that a “monumental” responsibility for the surge falls on the “sinisterly addictive” social media apps such as TikTok, Instagram and more.

With the mental health pandemic at rising levels, and worsening, she and others at In Charley’s Memory (pictured) are calling for the same legal changes that American politicians are pushing for.

This month in an unprecedented move, four senior fed-up parent politicians introduced simple legislation that would ban all children under 13 from using social media. The Protecting Kids on Social Media Actwould also require parental consent for children aged 13 to 18.

And in the groundbreaking bill, platforms would be banned from using algorithms to recommend content to those young users. Adults would have to create an account for their teens, providing a valid form of ID to become users on a platform, according to the bill.

In Charley’s Memory has seen demand for their services go up by 1000% since it was set up in 2018, following the death of Charley aged 18. Now they are motivated to ensure there are ‘No more Charleys’.

They are helping young people across Somerset and even beyond as the crisis in mental health gets worse. They say that they will never turn any children away – no matter where they come from.

Dawn says: “Enough is enough, absolutely beyond enough. The UK Prime Minister has to recognise that the mental health crisis is not just an ordinary crisis. It’s the biggest thing to hit this country since World War Two. Yes it is really that bad.”

“Masses of kids and young people are suffering mental health so bad they don’t want to go to school, are miserable, suffering a host of social phobia and addictions, and often don’t want to live. This is a disgrace.”

“The problem is that the social media companies don’t seem to care, and are making billions of pounds out of children. And the politicians don’t either understand or care. And it’s the poor children, millions of them in the middle, who are being forgotten about.”

“It’s more than a crisis, we have entered mental armageddon. Another second to act is really too long.”

“We have never seen before in history the mental state of our young people. I’m not prepared to do nothing. We get no funding either and so the Government have no idea of the real and true figures of how many young people are affected. They only count the work of CAMHS, but they have so few workers and the waiting list is two years long. This is a disgrace, bordering on criminal.”

In Charley’s Memory is now helping 167 children a week but has to raise its own funds. They received lottery money last year that was initially used to build and furnish eight new counselling rooms at its base in Highbridge.

In the American move, there are four lawmakers sponsoring the bill, Republican Sens. Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Alabama’s Katie Britt alongside Democratic Sens. Brian Schatz of Hawaii and Connecticut’s Chris Murphy, who say America’s mental health crisis weighs most heavily on adolescents, especially young girls.

One of the politicians, Sen Katie Britt told America media that “parent after parent” came up to her wanting to discuss the way social media was harming their kids. Britt also navigates the issue in her own home, as the mother of a 13-year-old and a 14-year-old.

The Republican politician this month introduced bipartisan legislation with three other senators — all parents of young children and teenagers — to try to better protect children online.

Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy, too, deals with it firsthand as a father to an 11-year-old and a 14-year-old. Murphy says he’s seen the upsides to social media, like connection during the coronavirus pandemic and silly videos that bring them joy. But he’s also seen the downsides, including children he knows who he says have ventured into dark corners of the online world.

“I just feel like we’ve reached this point where doing nothing is not an option,” says Murphy. “And increasingly, when members of Congress go home, this is one of the first or second issues that they’re hearing about from their constituents.”

The legislation introduced by Britt and Murphy, along with Sens. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, and Tom Cotton, R-Ark., aims to prohibit all children under the age of 13 from using social media and would require permission from a guardian for users under 18 to create an account.

Along with the age restrictions, the legislation would prohibit social media companies from using algorithms to recommend content to users under 18. It would also require the companies to try and verify the ages of users, based on the latest technology.