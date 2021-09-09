A national ring recovery service that was started by a Burnham-On-Sea metal detector enthusiast is to be featured on BBC national news today (Friday).

Morley Howard’s work with The National Ring Recovery Service will be aired on BBC Morning Live following a busy summer caused by extra visits to UK beaches during the staycation boom.

The service comprises of a network of metal detector users around the country who are able to help people when they lose wedding rings and other valuables in return for donations to the charity Cystic Fibrosis Trust.

Morley has been filmed on Burnham-On-Sea beach near the jetty re-enacting a lost wedding ring search.

Morley told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I’m over the moon with how many people have joined the National Ring Recovery Service with offers of help searching for lost rings.”

“We started just covering Burnham-On-Sea and surrounding areas and when we started to get people from outside Somerset asking for help it gave me the idea of setting up the NRRS.”

“We now have well over 2,300 members from Scotland, Ireland, Jersey and Guernsey.”

“The more people that join us, the more chance we have of helping others in their time of need.”

“Since lockdown was lifted we have seen a spike in lost rings as people head off to beaches and the coast in large numbers.”