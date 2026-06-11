Burnham Methodist Church and Friends of Burnham Hospital to hold joint charity sale

A big charity sale is set to take place in Burnham-On-Sea later this month when Burnham College Street Methodist Church teams up with the Friends of Burnham-On-Sea War Memorial Hospital for their fifth large fundraising event.

The joint sale will be held at the Methodist Church in College Street on Saturday 20th June from 10am to 2pm, offering what organisers describe as “bargains galore” across a wide range of stalls.

Visitors will find masses of quality bric‑a‑brac, a bumper jigsaw sale including a large collection of Wasgij puzzles, books, crafting materials, toiletries, hand‑crafted goods, jewellery, toys, games, cakes, refreshments, a raffle and many more items.

Organisers say the event is not only a chance to pick up great-value items but also an opportunity to support two well‑loved local causes.

Barbara Williams from the church said she hopes this will be the first of many more joint ventures between the two groups.

Ceri Joyce, Chair of the Friends, added that she hopes many local people will come along to support the fundraiser and help spread the word. General enquiries can be made via ceri160443@sky.com.

Also see: What’s on in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge