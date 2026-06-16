Burnham Model Railway Club to celebrate 50th anniversary with open day this Saturday

Burnham Model Railway Club will mark its 50th anniversary this weekend with a free community open day, inviting residents to enjoy a full day of layouts, hands‑on modelling and a look back at the club’s long history in the town.

The event will run from 10am to 4pm on Saturday June 20th at Burnham‑On‑Sea Community Centre in Berrow Road, where visitors of all ages can explore five model railway layouts across the most popular gauges and watch skilled members at work throughout the day.

The club says the open day is aimed at both lifelong enthusiasts and newcomers, with opportunities to try scenery building, track laying and other modelling techniques.

A special showcase will chart the group’s development since 1976, featuring photographs, memorabilia and highlights from five decades of exhibitions and community involvement.

One of the club’s most popular activities, building a layout in a day, will also return, giving children and adults the chance to help create a layout that will be completed at the club’s August 29th–30th show in Highbridge.

Visitors are encouraged to bring something old or new to add to the August layout, with a hint sheet available on the day.

The open day will also launch a new rolling stock competition for children, with Puxton Park tickets among the prizes, and a separate category for adults.

The club says the event is designed to celebrate creativity, craft and community spirit as it reaches its half‑century milestone.

Also see: What’s on in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge