Burnham Model Railway Club to hold annual model railway show this weekend

Burnham Model Railway Club will hold their annual model railway show in Weston on Saturday 15th and Sunday 16th February.

There will be 21 model railways on display to see plus various model railway traders between 10am and 4pm each day.

“We are also delighted to have Bachmann Model railways attending the show who will be showcasing their latest releases,” says the club’s Mark Savage.

“There will also be a shunting challenge against the clock where the winner will take home a prize kindly donated by Bachmann!”

The show will take place at the Priory School in Queens Way, Weston-Super-Mare BS22 6BP. Entry is £8 for adults with accompanied children free. The show is completely step free. There is free parking on site.