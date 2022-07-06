Burnham-On-Sea Motor Club are set to hold their annual classic car tour in aid of the Dorset and Somerset air ambulance.

The David Warren Classic Tour will start from Glastonbury Abbey car park and will be held on Sunday 24th July.

“Run for many years now, and raising thousands for the air ambulance charity, a stunning route will be available for you to drive in your vehicle of choosing,” says a spokeswoman.

“While we call it a classic car run, we certainly don’t want to leave anyone out, and therefore allow cars of any type to come along and enjoy the scenic routes, with options of stopping at your own leisure at one of the many village pubs or coffee stops with fellow entrants.

“Your entry fee includes rally plates for the car, a few goodies, and vouchers for your breakfast in the Abbey Tea Rooms (opposite the car park) and for the meal at the finish location.”

There is a 70 mile route through Somerset finishing at Batch Country House in Lympsham for a roast lunch.

If you would like more information or to take part, please go to www.bosmotorclub.co.uk