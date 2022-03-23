Drivers in the Burnham-On-Sea area are being warned by Somerset County Council’s Road Safety Team that tough new legislation kicks in this week to punish mobile phone use at the wheel.

As of Friday (25th March), drivers caught using a phone while in charge of a vehicle can expect six points on their licence and a £200 fixed penalty notice.

Drivers who have only had their driving licence for less than two years will see it revoked, and they will have to pass their test again.

The Highway Code will also be changed to say that handheld phone use in traffic jams or when stationary is also illegal.

However, the rules have been updated to allow some exceptions: The continued hands-free use of satnavs; and Making contactless payments from stationary vehicles at drive-throughs or toll gates.

The council says that drivers must, however, always take responsibility for their driving and can be charged with an offence if the police find them not to be in proper control of their vehicle.

A spokesperson for Somerset Road Safety said: “We welcome the new legislation on handheld mobile phone use.”

“People willing to risk not only their lives but many others’ by scrolling through social media while at the wheel will be caught and will feel the force of the Law.”

“Driving distracted is just one of the five “fatal five” behaviours that Somerset Road Safety and partner agencies are raising awareness of; the others are speeding, intoxicated driving, careless driving and not wearing seatbelts. While there is increased focus on mobile phone use this week, all five behaviours are dangerous, reckless, and incredibly avoidable.”

Avon and Somerset Police is encouraging people to submit their own dashcam or helmet cam footage showing drivers illegally operating mobile phones to them. This can be done at www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/roads/.