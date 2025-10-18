Burnham’s MP Ashley Fox launches Christmas card competition for local children

Primary school children across the Burnham-On-Sea area are being invited to get creative this festive season as MP Ashley Fox launches his annual Christmas card competition.

The contest is open to all children aged 11 and under who live in or attend a primary school within the constituency, including those in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge.

The winning design will be printed as Ashley Fox’s official Christmas card and sent out to residents across the area and beyond.

Ashley Fox said he is looking forward to seeing the imaginative and joyful designs children come up with.

“I’m always amazed by the creativity shown in the entries,” he said. “It’s a wonderful way to celebrate the festive season and showcase the talent of our young people.”

Entries should be created on A4 paper using pencils, pens or paint, with glitter discouraged for environmental reasons. Each child may submit only one design and must include their name, school, and year group clearly marked on the back, along with a contact email for a parent, carer or school.

Designs can be posted to Ashley Fox MP, House of Commons, London, SW1A 0AA, or scanned and emailed to ashley.fox.mp@parliament.uk. The deadline for entries is Friday 14th November.

Last year’s winner was Owen from Somerset Bridge Primary School, whose festive artwork was shared across the constituency.