Burnham-On-Sea MP James Heappey has said this week he is ‘delighted’ to see more doctors and nurses being employed in Somerset.

New figures show more than 130 doctors and more than 300 nurses have started work at Somerset NHS Trusts and CCGs in the past year.

Almost a 10 per cent increase in the number of nurses and doctors in Somerset is alongside a record level of professionally-qualified clinical staff, doctors, paramedics and support to clinical staff throughout the country.

Across NHS Somerset CCG, Royal United Hospitals Bath, Somerset NHS Foundation Trust and Yeovil District Hospital, the number of doctors has increased from 1410 to 1547 and the number of nurses – including health visitors – has gone up from 3416 to 3732.

Burnham-On-Sea MP James Heappey said: “The pandemic has once again highlighted how important our NHS workers are and how hard they work.”

“It is so important that the Government’s commitment to increase the number of doctors and nurses nationally makes its way down to Somerset. These are extremely encouraging statistics and I am delighted to see NHS workers choosing to work in this great county.”

“I cannot thank them all enough for all their hard work throughout this trying time.”