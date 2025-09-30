11.6 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Wed Oct 01, 2025
News

Burnham MP gives his support to charity In Charley’s Memory facing eviction

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea MP Ashley Fox has given his backing to Burnham-based mental health charity In Charley’s Memory, which is urgently seeking new premises to continue its vital work with young people.

As Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here, the charity, which offers counselling and mental health support across the area, is facing a critical challenge after learning it must vacate its current location by early December.

MP Ashley Fox told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I recently met with Dawn Carey, CEO of In Charley’s Memory, and Doreen Smith, a trustee, to discuss the urgent situation the charity is facing in having to find new premises and to offer my support.”

“In Charley’s Memory provides vital mental health support for young people across Somerset, and I am doing what I can to support them through this challenging time. I hope a solution can be found that secures the charity’s future and enables them to continue their lifesaving work.”

“I would also encourage anyone who is able to contribute to In Charley’s Memory’s urgent appeal to please do so. Every donation will make a real difference in helping them to continue their vital work.”

In Charley’s Memory is seeking to raise £300,000 to secure a new home after receiving 90 days’ notice to leave its current offices. The charity, which provides vital suicide prevention and mental health support, says it could even face closure if it cannot relocate in time.

Founded a decade ago in memory of Charley, a local teenager who tragically took his own life, the charity now delivers over 10,000 counselling sessions each year and works with six schools across the county.

Donations can be made via the ICM Urgent Appeal on JustGiving, or by contacting Jamie or Dawn at hello@incharleysmemory.com.

