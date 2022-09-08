Burnham-On-Sea MP James Heappey has paid tribute to The Queen for her “lifetime of service” and “unstinting support” of the Armed Forces.

Mr Heappey, who was this week appointed by Liz Truss as Minister of State for the Armed Forces and Veterans, said last night: “‘For Queen and Country’ is no catchphrase to our armed forces and veterans. It is meant deeply and it is personal – a mortal commitment to the sovereign herself as well as the nation.”

“The Queen knew the sacrifice that those in uniform were willing to make in her name.”

“The Queen responded with a lifetime of service of her own and unstinting support to the men and women in her Armed Forces.”

“Soldiers, sailors, aviators and veterans everywhere will be desperately saddened by her death. God save the King.”