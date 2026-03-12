Burnham MP raises concern over construction skills shortage in safety debate

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge MP Ashley Fox has questioned whether the UK has a sufficiently skilled construction workforce to deliver vital building safety improvements, during a Commons debate on the latest annual report relating to Grenfell Tower.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Mr Fox welcomed new Government funding to support the Grenfell Tower Memorial Commission. He then pressed Ministers on whether there are enough trained builders, plumbers, electricians and other construction professionals to complete essential remedial works within the proposed timescales.

He told MPs:

“We have a shortage of skilled builders, plumbers, electricians and other construction workers in this country. Is he confident that we have a sufficiently trained workforce to carry out all the remedial works in the timescale that he has outlined? If not, what additional steps can the Government take to ensure that the works are completed on time?”

The Secretary of State acknowledged the concern and highlighted £600 million announced in the most recent Budget to boost skills training in the construction sector. The funding is intended to support remediation work at Grenfell and on other buildings affected by unsafe cladding, as well as to help raise safety standards in new homes nationwide.

Speaking after the debate, Mr Fox added:

“Construction skills shortages are already affecting projects across the country. It is essential that Government training commitments translate into real people with real skills on the ground, so that safety works are not delayed and those living in high rise towers are not left waiting.”