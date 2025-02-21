Burnham music festival organisers launch fundraising appeal as event faces being scaled back

Burnham-On-Sea’s BOSfest music festival has launched a new fundraising campaign to help it run this year’s event amid a reduction in grant funding from councils and other sources.

The three-day festival is held each autumn in Burnham and has been organising free music, poetry, dancing, art and entertainment for the past 8 years.

Tanya Dyer, BOSfest Chair, says funding the event has become a struggle and the event could have to be scaled back this year.

“BOSfest has always been mainly self-funded but topped up with various grants that we have been able to secure, however these grants have been either reduced or cut completely,” she says.

“In some cases rule changes have meant we are no longer able to receive them which, along with the current economic climate, constantly rising costs, and poor weather conditions last year have severely affected our funds.”

Tanya cautions: “Whilst at this point we can still put on an event of some kind, as it currently stands, it won’t be anywhere near on the same scale as previous years.”

She adds: “We know it brings attendees to the town with many people booking local accommodation during the event. We also also know it brings an increased footfall within the town with both locals and tourists enjoying the event.”

“It also extends the holiday season, always being held at the end of August or early September, so is incredibly beneficial to local business as well as great fun for every one. We also employ our legally required stewards from local Hillview Carnival Club, another benefit for the community.”

“We are run by a handful of unpaid volunteers who work tirelessly throughout the year to bring you the event.”

Tanya adds: “Last year, for instance, despite receiving only £2,000 in grants the festival itself cost over £13,000 to put on so that’s a lot we have to make up though we are always looking at ways to save money, it’s always a difficult balancing act.”

“We are hoping to do more fundraisers but could really do with a little extra financial help so if you’re able to donate it would be hugely appreciated. Even the smallest amount will all add up and hopefully we’ll still be able to bring you the BOSfest you know and love.”

Click here for the link to the fundraising page