Burnham-On-Sea musician Taylor Topham has launched a new single this week that covers the emotions of the recent lockdown.

He wrote ‘Shelter’ a couple of months ago in the thick of lockdown with backing vocals from a friend in Spain.

”The song follows a story of escaping from the business of life and all of the issues that are going on at the moment,” he told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

”I see it as almost like a refuge for my heart and a nice place to go whenever things get too much and I hope it can open some hearts too.”

“It was really fun sending it over to my friend Luna Keller who lives in Tenerife for her to sing some backing vocals on and really bring a new depth to the track.”

He says that he’s positive about the year ahead as the easing of restrictions continues, allowing live music performances.

“The year is finally shaping up to be a lot better than the previous. I have performances planned at the Godney Gathering, Watchet Festival, The Church in Weston, and many more. Tickets and details will be posted on my social media pages.”

You can listen to the new track here – https://linktr.ee/taylortophammusic