Popular Burnham-On-Sea musician Taylor Topham has unveiled a new song this week which he says draws on his ‘acoustic roots’.

The nostalgic single, called ‘Home Not Hollow’, is the first track on a new EP and is now available to download.

Speaking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, he says: “I wrote the track at the tail end of last summer and it’s about coming home from travelling after many years and trying to create a feeling of being content and happy whilst working through the longing of wanting to get back on the road.”

“It feels like a nostalgic vibe to me and makes me reminisce so many beautiful memories I have had.”

“It brings my mind back to days of barefoot walking through chalice well in Glastonbury and living carefree.”

“It’s the first single of a new EP I have written that will be released throughout the coming months.”

“The track brings back my acoustic roots after spending some time in a more alternative electronic genre.”

The track is available to download from Apple Music and Spotify Music.