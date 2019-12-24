Members of ‘Go Socialize’, a Burnham-On-Sea group for adults with learning disabilities, have gathered for their annual Christmas party.

The group meet at the Gatsby Bar at the Ritx Social Club every second and fouth Monday of the month, from 7pm – 9pm.

Members enjoy lots of activities at each meeting including quizzes, bingo and crafting. There are also cooking sessions, bowling, cinema visits and walks.

Supporting parents, case workers and carers can take part but they do have to pay a £1 subscription. Running costs come from donations and fundraising.

Featured in these photos are members and volunteers, includung group supporter Sonny Topham and organiser Fay

Donnallen.

Pictured: The group’s Christmas party in Burnham (photos Mike Lang)