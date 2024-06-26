Burnham-On-Sea aesthetics practitioner aims to help local people ‘enhance their nature beauty’

An aesthetics practitioner operating in Burnham-On-Sea hopes that she can help people feel more informed and confident about which cosmetic treatments may be right for them.

Megan Payne, the director of House of Jackson Aesthetix, offers a range of treatments from her studio in Fraser Close, Burnham-On-Sea.

Speaking about her business, Megan says: “I’ve always had lots of love for the beauty industry and how practitioners can make people feel confident in themselves, which was a huge motivation for me to get into the industry.”

“The flexibility of running my own business was also really important to me, as it enables me to spend time with my partner and our daughter while she’s still young!”

“I know how daunting it can be putting your trust in someone new when it comes to your appearance, so it’s really important that I make everyone who comes to see me feel totally at ease. I approach every appointment with support and advice to help my clients feel informed and at ease, not just with the procedure itself but with me as a practitioner!”

“There is nothing more rewarding for me than helping someone feel more confident, which is why I always ensure that my practice is up to the highest possible standard. I also always like to reassure people that it is their body and their choice at the end of the day.”

“People are all absolutely beautiful regardless of whether they choose to have cosmetic treatments or not, what I offer is an enhancement of what you already have if you feel that it would make you feel more confident or more at home in your body.”

“I would really encourage anyone interested in how I work to get in touch and ask me any questions that might help them feel more empowered with their decision to book a treatment.”

House of Jackson Aesthetix offers treatments from Vitamin B12 or fat dissolving injections, to dermaplaning and dermal filler.

Talking about which treatments are proving popular at the moment, Megan adds: “At the moment, I’m seeing a big rise in the number of people looking into, and getting, dermal filler in their lips. Often this is just a case of making a subtle adjustment that goes on to make a huge difference to someone’s confidence.”

“Ahead of the warm weather and upcoming holidays, I’m also seeing fat dissolving injections becoming more popular. This again provides a subtle enhancement but can have a massive impact on the client’s self esteem, which we all know is crucial when there are so many sources pressuring us all to look a certain way.”

“I’d really encourage people to be open minded and to get in touch with any questions they may have about the treatments I offer and their benefits.”

House of Jackson Aesthetix offers a variety of cosmetic treatments. For more information, visit the business on social media.

Pictured: Megan Payne, Director of House of Jackson Aesthetix, offers a wide range of treatments from her studio in Burnham-On-Sea