Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Air Cadets have completed a health and safety course to learn more about keeping safe.

The Air Cadets of 290 Detached Flight Burnham and Highbridge completed the British Safety Council Entry Level Award Workshop at the end of several weeks’ work when they submitted individual workbooks for assessment.

Jeff Jackson, 290 DF Training Officer, said: “They studied how to identify health and safety hazards, the risks they can pose and how to mitigate them.”

“At our parade evening this week they were all presented with their award certificates.”