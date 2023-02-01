Burnham-On-Sea Air Cadets have enjoyed an ‘unforgettable’ visit to Exeter Airport this week where they got to see this huge aircraft up close and enjoy a flight.

Cadets from 290 Squadron Air Cadets were among a group given a fantastic opportunity to spend the day with 30 Squadron RAF from Brize Norton.

“They visited one of their A400M Atlas aircraft during the planned visit to Exeter Airport on 30th January,” says leader Jeff Jackson.

“They were given a guided tour of the aircraft, and had an opportunity to ask questions of the aircrew before taking a local Air Experience Flight out to the coast at Bude and back.”

“They all had to secure permission to be off school for the day and enjoyed an unforgettable experience only available to the Cadet Community.”