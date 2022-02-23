Burnham-On-Sea and Berrow Golf Club members have raised a huge £12,319 for three local charities.

The Club Captains have this week handed over bumper cheques to their three nominated charities of the year – BARB Search & Rescue, Combat Stress and Canine Partners.

£5,000 has been presented to both BARB and Canine Partners while Combat Stress received £2,319.

Club Captain Jerry Hodge said: “We are really pleased to have raised such a good amount – we held a variety of fundraising events through the year, including a Charity Day, a Captains Day, a fundraising dinner, a charity auction and raffles.”

“We would often would support just one organisation as our charity of the year, but because of the pandemic hitting charities, we decided to spread the fundraising across three charities to help more.”

“They are excellent good causes and we really thank everyone who donated.”

Pictured: Seniors Captain Steve Mercer; Club Captain Jerry Hodge; Ladies Captain Carolyn Stait; BARB’s Craig Dunbar; Canine Partners’ Heather Loan