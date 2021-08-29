Burnham-On-Sea, Brean and Berrow have been busy on the final weekend of the school summer holidays.

Visitors have flocked into the Burnham-On-Sea area to enjoy the August Bank Holiday weekend as the staycation boom continues.

Our photos show the busy scenes as temperatures reached 22°C (71.6°F) on Sunday. The Burnham-On-Sea weather forecast shows more good weather for today, Bank Holiday Monday.

Brean beach saw one of its busiest weekends of the year, with hundreds of vehicles parked along the beach, as pictured.

Burnham-On-Sea was also busy and many traders along the seafront reported a bumper day of sales of ice cream and cold drinks on Sunday.