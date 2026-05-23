Burnham-On-Sea and Bridgwater crews called to Highbridge property fire

Fire crews from Burnham-On-Sea and Bridgwater tackled a serious blaze at a Highbridge property on Saturday morning, May 23rd.

Emergency services were called to Church Street at around 10.30am after reports of a fire inside a ground‑floor flat.

A spokesperson said: “Fire Control mobilised crews from Burnham-On-Sea and Bridgwater to a report of fire within a property in Highbridge.”

Crews entered the two‑storey building wearing 2× breathing apparatus, using 1× hose reel jet, 1× 51mm jet, a thermal imaging camera, and a positive pressure ventilation fan to bring the blaze under control.

According to the fire service, the ground‑floor flat suffered approximately 30% fire damage and 100% smoke damage.

The first‑floor flat also sustained minor residual smoke damage, and firefighters provided safety advice to the occupier.

A spokesperson added: “Fire investigation is currently ongoing to determine the cause of the fire.”