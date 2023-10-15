Burnham-On-Sea and Bridgwater fire crews were called to a barn fire in West Huntspill over the weekend.

Crews were initially sent to the village on Saturday morning (October 24th) shortly after 9.40am.

A spokesperson for the fire service says: “Fire control mobilised two fire engines from Burnham-On-Sea and Bridgwater alongside the Water Carrier from Bridgwater and two officers to a report of hay on fire inside an agricultural building.”

“At 10.03am, the crew reported that approx 50 bales of hay were fully involved in fire and they got to work with two breathing apparatus and a main jet to ensure that all machinery and any hazards were removed from the barn.”

“At 10.13am the farmer was assisting crews by removing bales of unaffected hay into a field whilst crews made good progress using breathing apparatus and a main jet.”

“At 11.04am crews confirmed that breathing apparatus was discontinued and the crew was emptying the barn. At 11.38am crew confirmed that all burning hay has been removed from the barn and was providing advice to the farmer.”

The cause of the fire was deemed to be accidental.