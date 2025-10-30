7.8 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Thu Oct 30, 2025
Burnham-On-Sea and Bridgwater fire crews tackle caravan blaze in Brean
News

Burnham-On-Sea and Bridgwater fire crews tackle caravan blaze in Brean

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea.com: Burnham fire engine

Firefighters from Burnham-On-Sea and Bridgwater were called to tackle a caravan fire in Brean on Wednesday afternoon (October 29th).

Crews responded to the incident at 2.49pm in Warren Road, where a static caravan was reported to be alight. On arrival, firefighters found the fire had broken out in the kitchen area.

A spokesperson says: “We attended a report of a static caravan on fire in Warren Road. On arrival it was confirmed there was a fire in the kitchen area and crews got to work extinguishing. One gas bottle was also disconnected and removed.”

Two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet were used to bring the fire under control. The kitchen suffered 50% fire damage and was left with 100% smoke damage.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

