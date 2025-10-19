Burnham-On-Sea and Bridgwater fire crews tackle tractor blaze

Firefighters from Bridgwater and Burnham-On-Sea were called to a tractor fire in Puriton on Sunday afternoon (October 19th).

The incident was reported to Fire Control at 12.04pm, prompting two fire engines and a water bowser from Bridgwater to be sent, along with a third fire engine from Burnham-On-Sea.

Crews arrived to find the tractor well alight in a field. The fire was successfully contained to the vehicle and extinguished using one hose reel jet and two sets of breathing apparatus.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire was understood to be accidental. Firefighters remained on scene to ensure the area was safe before standing down.

The swift response prevented the blaze from spreading further.

Pictured: Burnham-On-Sea fire crews tackling tractor blaze – archive