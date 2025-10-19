12.8 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Mon Oct 20, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsBurnham-On-Sea and Bridgwater fire crews tackle tractor blaze
News

Burnham-On-Sea and Bridgwater fire crews tackle tractor blaze

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Firefighters from Bridgwater and Burnham-On-Sea were called to a tractor fire in Puriton on Sunday afternoon (October 19th).

The incident was reported to Fire Control at 12.04pm, prompting two fire engines and a water bowser from Bridgwater to be sent, along with a third fire engine from Burnham-On-Sea.

Crews arrived to find the tractor well alight in a field. The fire was successfully contained to the vehicle and extinguished using one hose reel jet and two sets of breathing apparatus.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire was understood to be accidental. Firefighters remained on scene to ensure the area was safe before standing down.

The swift response prevented the blaze from spreading further.

Pictured: Burnham-On-Sea fire crews tackling tractor blaze – archive 

Previous article
Highbridge pool ace Mike Thresher qualifies again for Ultimate Pool European Open
Next article
Power restored to 73 homes after residents woke to ‘sparking and crackling’ power lines

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
light rain
12.8 ° C
14.4 °
12.8 °
94 %
1.3kmh
98 %
Mon
14 °
Tue
14 °
Wed
14 °
Thu
11 °
Fri
12 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com