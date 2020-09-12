Burnham-On-Sea and Cheddar fire crews were called to a fire at a home in Lympsham on Saturday (September 12th).

Firefighters were sent to Church Lane, Lympsham at 3.40pm after the fire service received a call reporting that a cooker was on fire in the property.

“Two fire engines from our Burnham-On-Sea station and a third from our Cheddar station were mobilised immediately,” says a spokesman for Devon & Somerset Fire & Rescue Service.

“On arrival, crews confirmed that the property was heavily smoke-logged and committed two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus.”

“Crews quickly set to work extinguishing the fire using one hose reel jet and one covering jet.”

“Crews then used positive pressure ventilation fans to disperse the smoke from the rest of the property.”

“The fire was confined to an oven which sustained damage and the rest of the property also sustained some smoke damage. The cause of the fire was accidental.”