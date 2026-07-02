Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge children encouraged to join Summer Reading Challenge

Somerset Council is inviting children in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge to get stuck into reading this summer as the 2026 Summer Reading Challenge launches across the county on Saturday 4th July.

The national initiative, run by The Reading Agency and supported by Arts Council England, encourages children aged 4–11 to read six books over the school holidays, collecting rewards along the way and earning a special badge for completing the challenge.

This year’s theme, Read to the Beat, celebrates the connection between stories and music, inspiring young readers to explore how books and songs spark imagination and creativity.

Council Leader Bill Revans and Lead Member for Communities Cllr Federica Smith‑Roberts helped launch the challenge this week, urging families across Burnham and Highbridge to make reading part of their summer routine.

Cllr Revans says the challenge comes at a perfect moment. “This year is the National Year of Reading, and we want to encourage even more primary school children to make reading part of their summer adventures.”

“Books have the power to open doors to new worlds, spark imagination and inspire curiosity, and we hope children across Somerset will discover that for themselves. It’s so easy to join the challenge — visit your local library, sign up, and set off on a reading journey like no other.”

He added that parents and carers can play a key role too by committing to reading six books alongside their children.

Cllr Smith‑Roberts highlighted the importance of building reading confidence early. “Studies show that if a child can’t read well by the age of 11 this can impact their life choices and skills. We’re on a mission to change this. The Summer Reading Challenge encourages children to keep reading during the summer holidays, ensuring they are ready for a great start to the new term in the autumn.”

Libraries across Somerset will offer a wide range of free books inspired by music from around the world, including stories, poetry, graphic novels and non‑fiction suitable for all reading levels. All books are free to borrow.

Families can find out more by visiting their local library or heading to summerreadingchallenge.org.uk.