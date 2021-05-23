A unique dress and suit lending service at The King Alfred School Academy in Highbridge has been hailed a big success.

The school’s PreLoved Prom scheme has seen hundreds of dresses and suits donated from the local community and beyond.

The clothing can be borrowed by students, in addition to residents in the local community for free, or in exchange for a donation to charity.

The scheme launched two years ago and has proven so successful that students from other schools and academies are also setting up their own similar schemes.

Jess Smith, pictured, who was Burnham and Highbridge’s Carnival Queen in 2019, says: “PreLoved Prom supported me with my entry and provided dresses for all my carnival engagements. I am very grateful for being able to borrow such beautiful dresses.”

Sixth form student Jena adds: “PreLoved Prom for me was like the ‘Fairy Godmother’ to my Cinderella tale. I really struggled to find a dress.”

“Then I came to the PreLoved Prom shop and found the perfect dress for me. I walked in to the room and it was like in the movies – just perfect. I’m so grateful for PreLoved Prom.”

Organiser Suzanne Lawrence adds: “The scheme is proving extremely popular and we are seeing a boom in supply and demand. There is no doubt that this would work in schools across the country. The demand is there after the Covid pandemic and the scheme works brilliantly.”

“Students in the current Year 13 were the last year group to have a prom, and everyone is now hoping that proms can go ahead this year.”

The five girls who were involved with the launch of PreLoved Prom are still involved – they are pictured at the top of this page holding a photo of the group’s launch.

Suzanne, pictured above, adds that every dress has a story since all items have been donated and she says that the dress and suit loan service is open to the community as well.

People can borrow clothes for local fundraising events, weddings, parties and functions, not just for school proms. Call 01278 784881 and ask for details about PreLoved Prom.

PreLoved Prom is also seeking donations of mannequins, dresses, suits, shoes, and accessories for the service.