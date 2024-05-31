Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Eco Festival set to return today

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Eco Festival is set to return for a second year to Apex Park today (Saturday, June 1st).

The event, running from 1pm-4pm, will offer a whole host of environment-themed activities and displays for children and adults alike.

The first Burnham and Highbridge Eco Festival was held last autumn and was hailed a success, prompting the event’s return.

“Come and find out about how we can make our towns a greener place to live,” says one of the organisers.

“There will be lots of activities for children including pond dipping, a Gruffalo walk, a learn to fish session, crafting, willow workshops and a chance to ride a bike to make a smoothie!”

“There will be a Tai Chi demonstration and a talk from Somerset Wildlife Trust about how we can Act to Adapt.”

“Adults will be able to find out more about becoming Plastic Free and reduce their energy bills at home. You can find out how to support the town’s local Bus User Group, Somerset Wildlife Trust and Secret World.”

Charlie Taylor from BBC Radio Somerset will be opening the event at 1pm, to be followed by Rhythm Harmony with drumming entertainment at 1.15 till 2pm then 2.30 till 3.15pm. A Tai Chi display will take place at 2pm and an ‘Act to adapt’ talk will be held at 2.20pm.

“There will also be free plants and seeds at the Growing Group stall. Children will be given a sunflower to take home and look after.”

King Alfred School Academy will also be bringing their Pre-loved Prom clothes for visitors to browse.

There will also be workshops to make jewellery, T-shirts to tote bags and rugs -plus The Repair Café. Maisey’s Bakery of Highbridge will be providing food and drink.

A forage walk is to be held as part of the Brue Green Pathways Project at the Eco Festival. Meet at the Our Highbridge/ Somerset Wildlife Trust tables at the Eco Festival at 1.30pm.

“Rebekah of Somerset Soulfood will take you on a walk to find common herbs. She’ll talk about when you might want to use these plants and how best to get them into your diet and enjoy them. Whilst we walk, we’ll pick some of these herbs to make a tea with,” adds a spokesperson.

“Rebekah will then weave an ancient Russian folk story called Fox Woman while you enjoy your tea. Make sure you bring your own flask of hot water and a mug.”

“This session including walk will last for around 2 – 2.5 hours. Spaces are very limited – if you would like to book on for this session use the link https://forms.gle/jzyfpZcHXNrZPuAb7 and for more info, email ourhighbridge@gmail.com.”