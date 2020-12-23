Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge’s Mayor Cllr Mike Facey has wished residents a happy Christmas following a “difficult” year.

In his message to residents, the Mayor says: “I know that 2020 has been a unique and difficult year for everyone.”

“On behalf of Burnham and Highbridge Town Council I want to give my sincere thanks to every neighbour, community group and volunteer who has given so generously of their time to help others.”

“The council respects and gives gratitude to them all.”

“As we look forward to 2021, we hope for a peaceful, happy and healthy new year.”

“With that, I wish you all a very happy and merry Christmas.”