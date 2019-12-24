The Mayor of Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge has wished residents a happy Christmas in a festive message.

Cllr Andy Brewer looks back at a busy year of the change in the towns and pays tribute to those in the community who are working over the Christmas period.

He says: “2019 has been a year of change for the Town Council with Samantha Winter joining us as Town Clerk at the beginning of the year and the local elections in May resulting in there being 10 new Town Councillors. This has created an enthusiasm to raise the profile of the Town Council within the community and to develop a corporate plan setting strategic objectives both for the Council and our towns of Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge for the next four years and beyond.”

“It was a great honour for me to be elected as Mayor and Chairman of Council after the elections in May and it has been a real privilege to serve the community in this role and to represent Burnham-on-Sea and Highbridge at Civic events in the wider area.”

“It has been really encouraging to meet many of the voluntary groups in our towns and to learn more of the work that goes on often behind the scenes helping to make Burnham and Highbridge such a good place to live and also supporting vulnerable people within our community.”

“Sadly we lost two former councillors Katie Lawson and Martin Cox during the year, both of whom had a real concern for those less well off than many of us.“

“One of the highlights of the year was joining the Fritzlar Twinning Society on their trip to Germany in July where it was an honour to represent Burnham-on-Sea and Highbridge to their community and the dignitaries of their town. At this time when our country’s relationship with Europe is changing I believe it really important to maintain friendship links such as this.”

“Myself and the Mayoress were also privileged to support the Burnham In Bloom team helping to raise our profile at the South West in Bloom awards at Newquay in October where they came away with a significant number of awards. I would like to congratulate all those residents and businesses who take part in Burnham in Bloom helping to enhance the appearance of Burnham.”

“The Rescue Services Day on 25th August was again a great success, and I would like to give special thanks to the members of all our local rescue services especially the voluntary members of BARB, RNLI and the Coastguard, many of whom will be ‘on call’ over this festive period.”

“I would also like to say a special “Thank You” to those who have supported me throughout the year, especially my Mayoress Lorna, my Chaplain Kelton Black, my Cadet Able Cadet William Leader, and my deputies councillors Bill Hancock and Nick Tolley who along with their Mayoresses have attended many events on my behalf. I also need to thank Mrs Pat Burge who has accompanied me at a number of events recently due to bereavement in our family.”

“I would like to pay tribute to everyone in our community working during the Christmas period to support those in need of extra care in various facilities in Burnham and Highbridge some of whom I look forward to visiting on Christmas Day.”

“I would like to wish you all a Happy Christmas and a prosperous New Year and trust it will truly be a season of good will to all in our community.”