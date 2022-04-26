A unique dress and suit lending service at The King Alfred School Academy in Highbridge has been hailed a big success.

The school’s PreLoved Prom scheme has seen hundreds of dresses and suits donated from the local community and beyond.

The clothing can be borrowed by students, in addition to residents in the local community for free, or in exchange for a donation to charity.

The scheme launched three years ago and has proven so successful that students from other schools and academies are also setting up their own similar schemes.

Prelove Prom is back and open on Saturday 30 April 11:00 -13:30 Anyone interested can register on Eventbrite here.

Organiser Suzanne Lawrence adds: “The scheme is proving extremely popular and we are seeing a boom in supply and demand.”

This initiative is not just for King Alfred School Academy Students. Come and have a browse. If you find something you like then all we ask is you make sure you return it to us after your event and that you make a donation to Weston Hospice Care.