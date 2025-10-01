18 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sat Oct 04, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsBurnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Repair Cafe celebrates its second anniversary
News

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Repair Cafe celebrates its second anniversary

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Repair Cafe

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Repair Cafe volunteers have this week celebrated the group’s second anniversary.

The repair cafe service launched in 2023 to help local residents save money by getting household items fixed, avoiding new purchases, and also reducing the number of items that go unnecessarily to landfill. Since then, hundreds of items have been repaired.

Organiser Biddy Hammond, pictured, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “A huge thanks to everyone who has supported us over the last two years, we couldn’t have done it without you all.”

The Burnham-On-Sea repair cafe, operated by the team above, is held every first Wednesday of the month from 10am-1pm at the Waffle Hub in Burnham’s College Street at the Methodist Church.

The Highbridge repair cafe is held every third Saturday of the month at The Purple Spoon, YMCA, Highbridge from 10am – 1pm.

The celebration cake was made – and cut – by Liz Wiles, one of the group’s volunteers, while fancy cup cakes were made by Ruby Reay, a supporter and student at Bridgwater College.

Previous article
Storm Amy to bring stormy weather to Burnham-On-Sea area over next few days
Next article
New fitness studio opens in Burnham-On-Sea town centre

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Wendy’s Microblading Studio

Flexercise

Gillian Wood Painter and Decorator

BASC Ground Car Boot and Markets

All Walls

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
light rain
18 ° C
18.3 °
17.4 °
93 %
3.1kmh
100 %
Fri
18 °
Sat
17 °
Sun
14 °
Mon
16 °
Tue
16 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com