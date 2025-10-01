Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Repair Cafe celebrates its second anniversary

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Repair Cafe volunteers have this week celebrated the group’s second anniversary.

The repair cafe service launched in 2023 to help local residents save money by getting household items fixed, avoiding new purchases, and also reducing the number of items that go unnecessarily to landfill. Since then, hundreds of items have been repaired.

Organiser Biddy Hammond, pictured, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “A huge thanks to everyone who has supported us over the last two years, we couldn’t have done it without you all.”