Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge residents invited to have a say on SEND transport

Somerset Council has invited Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge residents to give feedback on proposed changes to transport services for people with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND).

The authority has this week launched an online consultation on proposed changes to its Post-16 Local Transport Policy Statement.

Residents can have their say on the council’s Post-16 Local Transport Policy before Sunday March 30th.

The policy sets out transport arrangements for eligible Post-16 (age 16 to 18) and Post-19 (aged 19 and over) learners in Somerset to their further education settings.

Currently, Somerset Council provides travel assistance to around 9,000 young people to their education setting each day, including discretionary (non-statutory) assistance for Post-16 learners with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND).

The proposed changes, which focus on Post-16 learners with SEND, include:

Prioritising the offer of Independent Travel Training (ITT) to enable young people to develop the skills needed to access the public transport network and travel independently.

Where ITT is not suitable for a young person, a Personal Travel Payment (PTP) is provided as a contribution towards the cost of the learners’ travel arrangements. The payment will take into account individual circumstances and support families, in part to make their own travel arrangements.

Where there are seats available on a contracted vehicle carrying school-age children to an education provision, these may be offered to a young person as an alternative to a PTP.

Cllr Heather Shearer, Lead Member for Children, Families and Education, says: “Our priority is to ensure all young people in Somerset, regardless of circumstance or additional needs, have access to the best education.”

“The proposed changes aim to promote independence and support young people with SEND with their transition to adulthood, while also ensuring travel options are efficient and sustainable during our current financial situation.”

“I strongly encourage everyone to take part in this survey, especially those who care for a young person with SEND, as your insights and personal experience is crucial in shaping our new policy.”

Agreed changes will be implemented for young people starting further education in September 2025 or onwards. No changes will be made for any young person already in Post-16 education before this date, unless reassessment is required due to a change in circumstances.

Take part on the online consultation here: Post 16 Transport Policy Citizen Space