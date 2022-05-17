Somerset’s Police and Crime Commissioner Mark Shelford is urging people in the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area to be on their guard after a new list of tactics used by courier fraudsters has been unveiled by the City of London Police.

Typically, courier fraudsters target their victims by claiming to be a police officer or member of staff from a victim’s bank, and they often pressure people into making quick financial decisions to assist with fictious investigations.

In 2021 alone, 3,625 people across the UK were victims of courier fraud with loses totalling more than £15.2 million.

An analysis of data from the National Fraud Intelligence Bureau (NFIB) has highlighted four modus operandi that are now more commonly being used by fraudsters:

Bank card expiry: Fraudsters claim to be from the victim’s bank and say their card is no longer valid. The scammers ask for the pin number and then send a “courier” to collect the card before using it for fraudulent purposes

Purchasing high end items: The suspects pretend to be police officers and ask the victim to help with an undercover operation by purchasing expensive items like watches, jewellery and gold. Once the item is bought, the victim will hand over the item to the criminals

Counterfeit cash/ bank investigation: A person claiming to be the police or bank official informs the victim that they need to help with a banking corruption investigation. The victim is told to withdraw a large amount of money and the cash is picked up later by a “courier” to “check for fingerprints or to identify counterfeit bank notes.”

Computer takeover: The fraudsters telephones the victim, purporting to be from their internet service provider, saying that they have had an issue with their internet connectivity and the victim is due compensation. The victim is persuaded to download a remote access application, giving the suspects access to their home computers. The fraudster persuades the victims into thinking they have been paid too much compensation and the victim then withdraws cash to pay the money back, which is later collected by a “courier”.

Avon and Somerset PCC Mark Shelford says: “Victims of courier fraud typically tend to be between the ages of 70 to 89 years old, with women more likely to be targeted than men. This highlights yet again that fraudsters scam some of the most vulnerable people in our communities in order to make financial gains.”

“These scammers pose as trusted officials, apply pressure to individuals in the hope they will let their guard down. We need to be one step ahead of these fraudsters and ensure as many of us as possible know how to spot the tactics and warning signs. By having this conversation with loved ones, it could prevent them from being a victim of fraud.”

Signs of courier fraud

Courier fraud usually starts with an unsolicited telephone call to the victim.

Typically the suspect will pose as a bank official, police officer or a computer or utility engineer.

Courier fraudsters will usually request the victim purchases high value items such as Rolex watch and gold bullion, withdraws cash or provides a bank card for collection from a courier.

Fraudsters will instruct victims not tell any family or friends about what they are doing.

When carrying out courier fraud, criminals will request the victim hangs up the phone to ring their bank for confirmation while keeping the line open. The suspect then purports to be bank official and provides false confirmation.

Fraudsters will also make arrangements for a courier meet the victim to collect the item they have purchased.