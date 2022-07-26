Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Sea Cadets have celebrated success at a regional sailing regatta this month.

Cadets from Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge’s Sea Cadet Unit represented Somerset & Dorset District in the South West Area Sailing and Windsurfing Regatta held at Port Talbot on Saturday (23rd July).

The six local cadets competed in different boats against the best sailors from across the south west of England and Wales in a variety of classes on a gloomy and gusty day.

Ordinary Cadet Katie won Silver medal in the Junior Topper class. Able Cadets Louie and Oliver earned Bronze in the Open Quest class, whilst the younger team of Cadets First Class Oliver and James both sailed away with Silver in the Junior Quest category.

Star of the day was Burnham Unit’s Cadet First Class Towan who won a resounding Gold in the up to 5.5m Windsurf racing. Stamping his authority on the windsurf event from the off, he won a clean sweep across all four of the races. Towan is also a member of the Axbridge Animals Team 15 group run by Bristol Corinthians Yacht Club based at Cheddar Reservoir.

Somerset & Dorset District is now the proud holder of the Overall Windsurfing trophy after a Portland Unit cadet won the up to 4.5m class, and the runners-up in the Overall Sailing event.

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Sea Cadets’ Commanding Officer, Lt (SCC) Dom Gregory RNR, said: “Our Unit hasn’t been competitive in this event for at least the last fifteen years, so to see these enthusiastic young people absolutely smash it on their first go shows just what they can achieve when they believe in themselves, are supported by great instructors and coaches as well as the fantastic range of resources at our Cheddar boating base.”

He added: “Sea Cadets are most powerful when working together and our team’s performance is testament to that.”

Each gold and silver medal winning crew is expected to be invited to form the South West Area Sea Cadets’ entry in the National Sailing and Windsurfing Regatta to be held in Southport later in the year.