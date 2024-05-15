Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge’s Young Enterprise Group named best in Somerset

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge students at King Alfred School Academy’s Young Enterprise Group are celebrating being named best in Somerset.

The group of sixth form students have been running their own business called ‘Threadly’ and have been named the overall winners at the Young Enterprise Company programme finals for Somerset.

They travelled to Yeovil for the competition and were delighted to win the titles for Company of the Year and Best Technology.

They competed against seven groups and their win means that they will now represent Somerset at the regional finals, taking place today (Thursday).

Threadly is a group of more than 25 Year 12 students at King Alfred School Academy. They only formed the group in September and have had a successful time selling a wide range of crochet, jewellery, greetings cards and gifts using recycled materials.

Isabelle, a student and the Managing Director of Threadly, says: “The competition was a great experience and we were amazed to win, it was a good competition and the other groups were supportive and helped each other.”

”We had a stand at the competition and as part of the judging we had to give a presentation, submit a trading report, have two interviews and promote the uniqueness of our products.”

A spokesperson for Young Enterprise says: ”The students had to set up the business themselves as well as assign and manage roles, create marketing/social media opportunities as well as manage the trading opportunities.”

“They meet at the school on a weekly basis to check their sales and progress. Young Enterprise is a great opportunity for any student to get involved with and learn about how to run a business.”

Helin, another member of the group, said that after winning, they felt proud.

The group are travelling to Bude for the next stage in this competition; the South West Finals, where they will be representing Somerset and competing against a group from each county in the South West.