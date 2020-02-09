A group of Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge students from King Alfred School Academy took part in a beach clean on Saturday (8th February).

Their aim was to raise awareness of plastic pollution which has an effect on Climate Change, an issue that the students say they are very passionate about.

Starting at the Yacht Club and finishing at the low lighthouse, the students had fun collecting plastic rubbish and the experience also inspired them to do their bit to help the environment.

The group was set up by Year 11 students at the school and was independently organised. The students are also planning to hold fundraising events at the school in order to raise money for the victims of the bushfires in Australia.

Leader of the group, Jacob Kemp, 16, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Just because the fires are off of the front pages, it doesn’t mean that the problem is solved.”

“By making our own small contribution to help the victims of these fires, who have lost everything, we are educating ourselves about climate change and its destructive effects, but we are also showing the community that young people are engaged with global issues and fundamentally that young people have the power to change the world.”

“Thank you again to the students and staff who attended the beach clean.”