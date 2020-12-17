Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Band has thanked residents for their support in attending the first of two outdoor performances – with the second set to be held this Saturday (December 19th).

The band’s Caroline Tapfield says: “We were very happy to be playing on the sunny seafront for the first time all year last Saturday.”

“The Mayor, Cllr Mike Facey, and Deputy Mayor Cllr Andy Hodge, both came along to hear the band, and we look forward to welcoming them to more events next year.”

“Many people came over to thank us for cheering them up, saying they hadn’t heard live music for months, and they showed their appreciation in their generous contributions. We were amazed to collect more than £155 in the bucket!”

“This will go towards upkeep of our bandroom, insuring band instruments and all the adaptations we’ve had to make this year to be Covid-safe.”

“We would also like to thank Sedgemoor District Council for enabling us to perform in public and park nearby.”

“Six of us will be playing again from 12 noon on Saturday 19th December on the seafront, weather permitting.”