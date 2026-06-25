Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Band to play on seafront this Sunday

Burnham and Highbridge Town Band will be returning to the seafront this weekend for an outdoor concert on Sunday (June 28th), bringing live summer music to The Esplanade for residents and visitors.

The band has already been rehearsing on the seafront this week after finding their usual bandroom was too hot during the extreme heat.

A spokesperson for the band said they hope to be back on The Esplanade for Sunday’s performance, starting at 2.30pm, but added that the weather could still play a part.

“Depending on the weather, we’ll be back there on Sunday afternoon, but of course it could be wet and windy by then!” they said.

The free concert is expected to draw a good crowd if conditions allow, offering a relaxed afternoon of music.