Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Band has unveiled its newly refurbished band hall as it recovers from vandalism last year.

The building, located on the edge of Worston Road on the north side of the BAY Centre playing fields, suffered damage, as reported here.

But, with grant funding help from Burnham and Highbridge Town Council, the group has been able to repair and renovate the building.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, the band’s Caroline Tapfield said: “The Town Band has decided to keep their own bandroom on the recreation ground next to Worston Lane despite some anti-social incidents last summer.”

“The prompt responses of local residents and PCSOs, plus favourable publicity, made us realise that it was worthwhile staying and improving our practice room.”

“It has now been completely re-clad, and very smart it looks too!”

“Several members of the band spent a weekend cleaning, painting and tidying the inside, to make it a pleasant place for weekly practice.”

“The band is very grateful to Burnham & Highbridge Town Council for awarding us a grant to help with the improvements.”

She added: “We are now saving towards kitchen facilities with running water, and a proper loo which we have managed without for many years, which is why we all make a dash for the loo when we head for the pub after practice!”

“This will entail discussions with Sedgemoor District Council, the utility companies, and others.”

“We hope to raise the money through our concerts, engagements and some busking on Burnham’s Esplande throughout the summer months.”

“We’ve introduced player subscriptions as a monthly source of income, and may set up a crowdfunding web page as a further source of revenue.”

“Hopefully the generous population of Burnham will help their local band to create a truly comfortable band room.”

Burnham and Highbridge Town Council recently awarded the band a £5,000 grant towards the work to repair the building. Mayor Andy Brewer said: “I am fully supportive – the band do a marvellous job in our two towns.”