Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Council has launched a new garden competition.

This year the Britain in Bloom and Burnham in Bloom competitions will not be operating due to the Covid pandemic, but the Town Council says that it feels the efforts undertaken by local people in their gardens should not go unnoticed.

Therefore, over the summer, the council is inviting residents of Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge to send in photographs of their gardens, pots or balconies.

Complete the online application form and upload the photographs of your garden by visiting here. Entries will be judged later in the year by a panel and 6 prizes awarded.

For the young members of our community there is the chance to enter our sunflower competition also by visiting here.

Full details are available on the website. All email entries and any enquiries should be directed to Jacqui Strong, projects officer, at projects@burnham-highbridge-tc.gov.uk or via 01278 788088.